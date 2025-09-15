BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Grid Infiltration - Trump's Raid on Foreign Sabotage & Energy Threats
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
Follow
37 views • 21 hours ago

A critical White House operation to secure America's energy future. The raid on the Hyundai LG battery plant in Georgia was not a routine immigration check—it was a precision strike that exposed a massive deep-state pipeline for corporate infiltration and energy grid sabotage.


Discover how nearly 500 operatives, working under fake visas, were embedded to build backdoors into America's power infrastructure, siphoning intellectual property and grid layouts overseas to foreign elites and World Economic Forum-linked contractors.


Kristy Allen breaks down how this operation, led by DHS, ICE, and Cyber Command, uncovered unauthorized satellite uplinks, remote kill switches, and surveillance gear designed to compromise national security. Learn why Trump’s full audit of foreign-backed projects is a necessary defense of American sovereignty, privacy, and liberty—and why it matters to every citizen.


libertyicedhssurveillancenational securityworld economic forumkristy allencyber commandenergy securityamerican sovereigntyforeign operativeswhite house operationhyundai lg raidgeorgia battery plantdeep state pipelinecorporate infiltrationgrid sabotagefake visasintellectual property theftpower infrastructuresatellite uplinksremote kill switchestrump auditprivacy defense
