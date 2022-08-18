Crazy Politics (parody)

Title: Crazy Politics, A parody of "Crazy" as recorded by Gnarls Barkley.

I remember when, I remember, I remember, when I had a leftist mind.

There was something so naive about that place.

Even my emotions had an echo in narrow space.

When I was out there, I thought I cared. Yeah, I was out of touch.

But it wasn't because I didn't know enough. Leftists lie so much.

I think I was crazy. I think I was crazy. I think I was crazy. Probably.

Now I want you to know, how they exploit our lives.

But think twice. Get some better advice.

Come on now! Who do they, who do they, who do they, who do they think they are?

Ha ha ha, bless your soul. They really just want more control.

I think we're crazy. I think we're crazy. I think we're crazy. Liking that policy.

True patriots have the heart to spend their lives out on a limb.

And all I remember is thinking, I want to be like them.

Lesser tax, lesser debt, lesser bunk, lesser junk, lesser intrusion.

And it's no coincidence I've come. I want better lives, when we're done.

Maybe I'm crazy. Maybe I'm crazy. Maybe I'm crazy.

But I think freedom can win. EmmHmm.