Eminent Insurance Analyst: Vaxxed have 49% higher mortality rate for those under 50.For the full story, visit: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/covid-vaccines-raise-mortality-rate-by-26-analyst-reveals-at-sen-ron-johnsons-roundtable/?utm_source=popular
Video Clip From U.S. Senator Ron Johnson's Roundtable on COVID-19 Vaccines:
For the full 3-hour video, visit: https://rumble.com/v1ze4d0-covid-19-vaccines-what-they-are-how-they-work-and-possible-causes-of-injuri.html
