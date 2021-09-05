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The Truth About the Covington Confrontation
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22 views • September 05, 2021
Viral videos of white Catholic students engaged in a confrontation with a Native American man after the March for Life rally on Friday swept across the internet over the long weekend.
The first take: young boys were mocking a peaceful Native American elder. The uncut video footage emerged showing a fuller picture of the confrontation — turning the passing incident into a politically-charged controversy, complete with death threats, racial epithets, and a group of boys who can never ever go home again...
Stefan Molyneux, Host of Freedomain Radio, breaks down what actually happened.
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Sources: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3EC1_gcr34
Video:
1:06:45 threatening an innocent bystander with violence 1:07:40 calls the kids "incest babies" 1:15:20 calls the kids "future school shooters" 1:24:53 is booed when he lets loose with homophobic slurs
https://www.quora.com/Has-there-ever-been-a-black-school-shooter-in-America
https://www.breitbart.com/faith/2019/01/22/catholic-leaders-refuse-to-retract-slander-of-school-boys-at-march-for-life/
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/an-apology/
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-23/i-cant-say-im-sorry-says-covington-maga-hat-teen-vietnam-vet-indian-outed-fridge
https://reason.com/blog/2019/01/20/covington-catholic-nathan-phillips-video
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2019/01/20/it-was-getting-ugly-native-american-drummer-speaks-maga-hat-wearing-teens-who-surrounded-him
The first take: young boys were mocking a peaceful Native American elder. The uncut video footage emerged showing a fuller picture of the confrontation — turning the passing incident into a politically-charged controversy, complete with death threats, racial epithets, and a group of boys who can never ever go home again...
Stefan Molyneux, Host of Freedomain Radio, breaks down what actually happened.
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Sources: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3EC1_gcr34
Video:
1:06:45 threatening an innocent bystander with violence 1:07:40 calls the kids "incest babies" 1:15:20 calls the kids "future school shooters" 1:24:53 is booed when he lets loose with homophobic slurs
https://www.quora.com/Has-there-ever-been-a-black-school-shooter-in-America
https://www.breitbart.com/faith/2019/01/22/catholic-leaders-refuse-to-retract-slander-of-school-boys-at-march-for-life/
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/an-apology/
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-23/i-cant-say-im-sorry-says-covington-maga-hat-teen-vietnam-vet-indian-outed-fridge
https://reason.com/blog/2019/01/20/covington-catholic-nathan-phillips-video
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2019/01/20/it-was-getting-ugly-native-american-drummer-speaks-maga-hat-wearing-teens-who-surrounded-him
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