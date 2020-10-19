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The Ugly Truth About Diversity
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28 views • October 19, 2020
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Katie Hopkins first came to prominence in 2007 as a reality television contestant in the UK show The Apprentice, but is now best known as a controversial and outspoken columnist for British newspapers The Sun and the Daily Mail, but she is currently a commentator with TheRebel Media.
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▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4042/the-ugly-truth-about-diversity-katie-hopkins-and-stefan-molyneux
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4042-the-ugly-truth-about-diversity-katie-hopkins-and-stefan-molyneux
Katie Hopkins first came to prominence in 2007 as a reality television contestant in the UK show The Apprentice, but is now best known as a controversial and outspoken columnist for British newspapers The Sun and the Daily Mail, but she is currently a commentator with TheRebel Media.
Order "Rude" Now: http://www.fdrurl.com/hopkins-rude
Website: http://www.hopkinsworld.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/KTHopkins
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
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