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How many children are in heaven? 10% …..%.... 90% ??%
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23 views • February 03, 2022
Prophetic word, received on February the second at 9:25pm after a time of worship and a bit into prayer.
I came up with the question of how many children might be in heaven, the percentage of all people.
And as much as I understood throughout all human history.
Surprisingly He answered me.
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-02-02-how-many-children-in-heaven/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
I came up with the question of how many children might be in heaven, the percentage of all people.
And as much as I understood throughout all human history.
Surprisingly He answered me.
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-02-02-how-many-children-in-heaven/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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