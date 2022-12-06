Youngevity's Rebound FX Sports Drink Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 12/05/22

Youngevity's Rebound FX Sports Drink Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 12/05/22https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

Air Date: Monday, December 5, 2022





Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing Youngevity's Rebound FX product. Comparing the ingredients with those in Redbull and Monster energy drinks. Asserting the later two contain a lot more sugar and sodium. Stating that Rebound FX has 77 minerals while the others only have one magnesium.









Pearls of Wisdom





Dr. Wallach continues his monologue.

Callers





Nona has two questions the first concerns her own osteoporosis and Hashimoto's disease diagnosis. Second she has questions regarding her husband's depression.





Mindy has a friend with high blood pressure and arthritis.





George has a hernia and wants to avoid surgery.





Jerry has a friend who has bone on bone arthritis in their knees.