How to Find Joy in the Midst of Motherhood Mayhem with Wisdom-Filled Carol McLeod

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Joy is not attached to the immediate circumstances of our lives, and women can find joy even in the middle of the messiness of the everyday hustle and bustle, says vivacious Carol McLeod. As a sought-after speaker and bestselling author of 15 books, including the must-read Rooms of a Mother’s Heart, Carol is also the podcast host of two successful shows, Jolt of Joy and Significant Women. This mom mentor empowers women with practical, Bible-based messages that point listeners toward harnessing true love and Biblical virtues into everything from housework to disciplining your children. Get a huge dose of encouragement and wisdom as Carol offers advice on parenting, Bible reading, and wading through seasons of waiting for God’s intervention.
TAKEAWAYS
Carol’s book, Meanwhile, focuses on how to embrace the season of waiting on God’s timing and intervention in our lives
Don’t ever take away youth group, Sunday school, or Bible study from kids as disciplinary consequences
A rewards-based system can work really well for children to encourage positive behavior
When you fill your house with uplifting God-centered music, it fills your life with inexpressible joy
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
FREE Parenting Media Guide: https://bit.ly/3AMOwIN
Jolt of Joy Podcast: https://apple.co/3DZBREu
Significant Women Podcast: https://apple.co/3LSEtps
Meanwhile book: https://bit.ly/3USnVSP
Rooms of a Mother’s Heart book: https://bit.ly/3Sw86Qc
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Website: https://www.carolmcleodministries.com/
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/carolmcleod_
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CarolMcLeodMinistries
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