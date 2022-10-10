Create New Account
How to Find Joy in the Midst of Motherhood Mayhem with Wisdom-Filled Carol McLeod
Counter Culture Mom
Published a month ago |


Joy is not attached to the immediate circumstances of our lives, and women can find joy even in the middle of the messiness of the everyday hustle and bustle, says vivacious Carol McLeod. As a sought-after speaker and bestselling author of 15 books, including the must-read Rooms of a Mother’s Heart, Carol is also the podcast host of two successful shows, Jolt of Joy and Significant Women. This mom mentor empowers women with practical, Bible-based messages that point listeners toward harnessing true love and Biblical virtues into everything from housework to disciplining your children. Get a huge dose of encouragement and wisdom as Carol offers advice on parenting, Bible reading, and wading through seasons of waiting for God’s intervention.



TAKEAWAYS


Carol’s book, Meanwhile, focuses on how to embrace the season of waiting on God’s timing and intervention in our lives


Don’t ever take away youth group, Sunday school, or Bible study from kids as disciplinary consequences


A rewards-based system can work really well for children to encourage positive behavior


When you fill your house with uplifting God-centered music, it fills your life with inexpressible joy 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

FREE Parenting Media Guide: https://bit.ly/3AMOwIN

Jolt of Joy Podcast: https://apple.co/3DZBREu 

Significant Women Podcast: https://apple.co/3LSEtps 

Meanwhile book: https://bit.ly/3USnVSP 

Rooms of a Mother’s Heart book: https://bit.ly/3Sw86Qc 


🔗 CONNECT WITH CAROL MCLEOD

Website: https://www.carolmcleodministries.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/carolmcleodministries/ 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carolmcleod_/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/carolmcleod_ 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CarolMcLeodMinistries 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

