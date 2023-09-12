Twelve Steps to Preparing Your County for Dangerous Carbon-capture Pipelines

Steve Kenkel is a Shelby County, Iowa, supervisor who was surprised to learn that the carbon-capture pipeline company planning to install potentially dangerous pipelines in his area didn’t coordinate with the county. Here he lays out a how-to on what local officials need to do to ensure carbon-capture pipeline companies abide by local ordinances.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.