Twelve Steps to Preparing Your County for Dangerous Carbon-capture Pipelines
Steve Kenkel is a Shelby County, Iowa, supervisor who was surprised to learn that the carbon-capture pipeline company planning to install potentially dangerous pipelines in his area didn’t coordinate with the county. Here he lays out a how-to on what local officials need to do to ensure carbon-capture pipeline companies abide by local ordinances.

john birch societythe new americancarbon capturepaul dragusteve kenkel

