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The Patriot Sisters
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2 views • November 15, 2021
Meet Isabella and Christianna, who rose to social media fame after posting a dance video mimicking President Trump. The Conservative duo uses their platform to encourage ALL generations to be brave and stand strong in today's culture war. Visit them at www.thepatriotsisters.org and on social media @ThePatriotSisters
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April Moss is styled by Culture of Life 1972 www.col1972.com Use Promo Code APRIL for 10% off at checkout.
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**Download your 100% FREE e-book TODAY at www.sherwood.tv/facethefacts
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Face The Facts is sponsored by www.mypillow.com Use Promo Code APRIL for up to 66% off at checkout.
April Moss is styled by Culture of Life 1972 www.col1972.com Use Promo Code APRIL for 10% off at checkout.
Get your immune system STRONG with Naturopathic Dr. Mark Sherwood
**Download your 100% FREE e-book TODAY at www.sherwood.tv/facethefacts
Attention PARENTS!! Want to teach your kids about free markets and the dangers of socialism in a fun and easy way? You've got to check out the Tuttle Twins series of books.
Use my special link here: https://tuttletwins.com/?ap_id=AprilM... for 35% off of children's books
Introducing our newest affiliate, Culture of Life 1972, a chic, on-point, classy Pro-Life Christian Online Fashion Boutique! All items are MADE IN THE USA! Shop here for women's clothing, jewelry, bags and trendy accessories and support small business.
www.col1972.com Promo code: APRIL for 10% off your order!
Follow Face The Facts with April Moss on the following channels and SUBSCRIBE:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Os6e...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/account/content?ty...
CloutHub: https://clthb.co/W95Gbhum2iY6JNfX8
Telegram: https://t.me/aprilmosstv
Instagram: @aprilmosstv
Twitter: @aprilmosstv
Facebook: @aprilmosstv
GAB: @aprilmosstv
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