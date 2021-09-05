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End of the Bride and Bridegroom Mystery Chart - Short
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62 views • September 05, 2021
Biblical evidence for the physical return of Lord Jesus Christ and the pre-tribulation Rapture of his followers. There is no way to fully understand the importance of the 'End of the Bride and Bridegroom Mystery Chart' without going through the 'Seven Golden Rules of Bible Interpretation'. The information obtained by applying these rules together will provide the required framework to fully apprehend the meaning of the seventh day (Saturday the Sabbath), as presented in the 3rd lecture session from TheTorchbearerSeries.com.
Without going through first two of the three core lecture sessions before proceeding, much of the information in the third lecture session will not be understood. The prerequisite biblical background information is of critical importance. Click on the following link to starting viewing the full lecture series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBG2q_3KGus&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=1
Direct link to the PDF of 'End of the Bride and Bridegroom Mystery Chart': https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/End%20of%20the%20Bride%20and%20Bridegroom%20Mystery%20Chart.pdf
Direct to the JPG of 'End of the Bride and Bridegroom Mystery Chart' : https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/End%20of%20the%20Bride%20and%20Bridegroom%20Mystery%20Chart.jpg
For the full details on this series and valuable information on a variety of other topics, plus other viewing and downloading options, please see https://www.TheTorchbearerSeries.com.
Without going through first two of the three core lecture sessions before proceeding, much of the information in the third lecture session will not be understood. The prerequisite biblical background information is of critical importance. Click on the following link to starting viewing the full lecture series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBG2q_3KGus&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=1
Direct link to the PDF of 'End of the Bride and Bridegroom Mystery Chart': https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/End%20of%20the%20Bride%20and%20Bridegroom%20Mystery%20Chart.pdf
Direct to the JPG of 'End of the Bride and Bridegroom Mystery Chart' : https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/End%20of%20the%20Bride%20and%20Bridegroom%20Mystery%20Chart.jpg
For the full details on this series and valuable information on a variety of other topics, plus other viewing and downloading options, please see https://www.TheTorchbearerSeries.com.
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