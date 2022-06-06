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Two filmmakers/same place, different angles. Only one was arrested and charged.
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51 views • June 06, 2022
Certain individuals were arrested due to the January 6th event. Others who participated in the same way were not given the same treatment. You can decide for yourself why the justice system has allowed this to happen.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWB9f2OGr-A
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWB9f2OGr-A
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