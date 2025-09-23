© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meanwhile, on the night of September 23, Russia launched a powerful combined bombing attack on the Kiev, Zaporizhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. It is authentically known that during this attack, Russia used hundreds of 'Geranium' kamikaze drones and about 80 aerial bombs of the FAB family. Independent monitoring services have confirmed that the main targets of the Russian military in these regions have become the positional areas of the American Patriot air defense systems and places of temporary deployment of Ukrainian soldiers and so-called foreign mercenaries................................................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
