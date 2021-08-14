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CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS ON CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY ~ DARK JOURNALIST
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275 views • August 14, 2021
CBDC BREAKTHROUGH Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt goes deep with Former Assistant HUD Secretary Catherine Austin Fitts in this fascinating interview on her breakthrough Solari Report dealing with Central Bank Digital Control and the Going Direct Reset! Catherine reveals how the Central Banking Warfare model has been utilized to bring us to the brink of world dictatorship while putting a transhumanist control grid in place for total domination of human life.
Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/kDQKSjcBFfBv/
CREDÎTS ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqOdHprLVQnHhE8FmIY3Yzg
Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/kDQKSjcBFfBv/
CREDÎTS ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqOdHprLVQnHhE8FmIY3Yzg
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