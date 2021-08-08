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Toverkol wappie Kitty is ontdaan!
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746 views • August 08, 2021
Toverkol Kitty Basten is wat ontdaan, want toen ze bij haar apotheek kwam zag ze dat er een testlocatie was en wat ze daar allemaal zag! Ze is er zelfs verdrietig van.
Kitty brouwt MMS, toverkol Kitty gelooft er heilig in want ze had zelf leukemie en door MMS is ze genezen!
Natuurlijk is dat bullshit maar Kitty is er lekker mee aan het rommelen als ze niet op een demonstratie is.
Waarschuwing! Trap er niet in, de flesjes bevatten rommel die je niet eens aan de gootsteen of aan lamlul Tinus Koops zou durven toevertrouwen.
Domme toverkol Kitty.
Kitty brouwt MMS, toverkol Kitty gelooft er heilig in want ze had zelf leukemie en door MMS is ze genezen!
Natuurlijk is dat bullshit maar Kitty is er lekker mee aan het rommelen als ze niet op een demonstratie is.
Waarschuwing! Trap er niet in, de flesjes bevatten rommel die je niet eens aan de gootsteen of aan lamlul Tinus Koops zou durven toevertrouwen.
Domme toverkol Kitty.
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