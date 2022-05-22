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'A Significant Win For The Russians' Ukraine Ends Fighting At Mariupol Steel Plant
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40 views • May 22, 2022
MSNBC.
Ukraine said the last defenders of Mariupol have completed their mission and are being evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant. The apparent surrender of Ukraine's final stronghold in the port city would cede full control of Mariupol to Russia. Ret. Gen. Steph Twitty discusses.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzP-oNA1TxE
Ukraine said the last defenders of Mariupol have completed their mission and are being evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant. The apparent surrender of Ukraine's final stronghold in the port city would cede full control of Mariupol to Russia. Ret. Gen. Steph Twitty discusses.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzP-oNA1TxE
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