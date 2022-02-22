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BASES2020 Julie Phelps SSP and Tunnels
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100 views • February 22, 2022
Julie Phelps lectures on the SSP (Secret Space Program) and her experience in the Tunnels.
She is a former RAF Mechanical systems specialist, with added experience in advanced integrated circuit construction for advanced weapons systems. She was forced to flee from Ontario Canada, when her husband was massacred in a Satanic killing.
This is her 2nd BASES Lecture, which took part just after the summer Lockdown 1 relaxed, and was shot in the Bases Studio.
Julie is now creating a retreat in Wales, with ex-service personnel, as the war against humanity by our governments continues
She is a former RAF Mechanical systems specialist, with added experience in advanced integrated circuit construction for advanced weapons systems. She was forced to flee from Ontario Canada, when her husband was massacred in a Satanic killing.
This is her 2nd BASES Lecture, which took part just after the summer Lockdown 1 relaxed, and was shot in the Bases Studio.
Julie is now creating a retreat in Wales, with ex-service personnel, as the war against humanity by our governments continues
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