🚨‼️ IRAN VS ISRAEL: building up & both countries receive military support from their allies

The situation is building up and both countries receive military support from their allies.

Image thumbnail is from CNN on 13th, as a background. US to deploy about 100 troops to operate advanced anti-missile system in Israel amid heightened tensions. If you want to read the article, it's down below.

Israel:

1) Israel received THAAD air defense systems

2) US deployed personnel to operate that equipment

3) Besides that Israel obviously received big deliveries of all kinds of bombs, missiles and ammunitions.

Iran:

4) Iran reportedly received S300 and maybe even S400 air defense systems from Russia

5) Russian personnel is training the Iran army to use this equipment.

Rumors even say, that Russia deployed personnel to use the air defense systems as long as Iranians are not fully trained up.

6) Iran was on the way to revive Russian fighter jets, though the delivery was denied in April, we are in October and they could be already there. Iran certainly would like to have the air force built up before the escalation goes into the next round.

➡️ Essentially it looks like both sides are getting military help and are built up by their allies to be able to confront the other side. The conflicts that may develop will be a missile (defense) war and who ever was better prepared will have the joker.

Key point could Russia’s experience in intercepting NATO’s cruise missiles over Ukraine. That’s what they do over the past years.

We’ll see who outsmarted whom and who is ready to go all in, soon enough.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/10/13/politics/israel-iran-antimissile-system-us-troops/index.html

🚨⚠️‼️Israeli media: The Israeli Army has acknowledged the deaths of 16 soldiers and the injuries of 305 others since the beginning of the limited ground incursion at the border with Lebanon.

Hezbollah: We targeted 3 Merkava tanks with guided missiles, on the outskirts of the town of Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon, at 6:45 pm today.

According to Hezbollah’s statement, all three tanks were seen on fire.

ℹ️Throughout the day yesterday, the bordering town of Aita al-Shaab witnessed heavy face-to-face clashes between Hezbollah fighters and several israeli units trying to enter the town.

According to Israeli Kan Channel:

According to Israeli Kan Channel:

During Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit today to the wounded from the drone attack at the Golani military base, the alarms were activated due to Hezbollah firing rockets and he was transferred to a protected area.












