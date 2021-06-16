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Israeli Children Are Told Masks No Longer Required
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20 views • June 16, 2021
The moment the teacher tells her pupils that as of now no more masks are required in the State of Israel.
Israel lifted its indoor mask mandate on Tuesday, citing low infection rates.
Watch the moment a teacher told her pupils they could remove their masks for good.
timesnownews.com/international/article/israel-lifts-indoors-face-mask-mandate/770894
Israel lifted its indoor mask mandate on Tuesday, citing low infection rates.
Watch the moment a teacher told her pupils they could remove their masks for good.
timesnownews.com/international/article/israel-lifts-indoors-face-mask-mandate/770894
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