New groundbreaking lawsuit against legacy media. Charlene Bollinger has the details

Charlene discusses our new groundbreaking lawsuit filed yesterday against the media conglomerate, Trusted News Initiative who have been working to censor us and hiding our content from you.

The Defendants in this case are BBC, The Associated Press, Reuters and The Washington Post

The Plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Ty & Charlene Bollinger (Founders of The Truth About Cancer & The Truth About Vaccines), RFK Jr, CHD, Creative Destruction Media, Trial Site News, Erin Elizabeth Finn (publisher of Health Nut News), Jim Hoft (founder of The Gateway Pundit), Dr. Joseph Mercola and Dr. Ben Tapper.

Learn More HERE: Press Release LINK: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alternative-healthcare-activists-file-antitrust-lawsuit-against-legacy-media-for-efforts-to-silence-rivals-from-internet-platforms-301719310.html

Complaint Filed Jan 10 in Abilene, TX: https://cdn.thetruthaboutcancer.com/wp-content/uploads/20230110191915/TNI-Complaint-1.10.22-Amarillo.pdf

Ty & Charlene Bollinger are the Founders of The Truth About Cancer and The Truth About Vaccines. They are Christians, proud parents of four children, business owners and Health Freedom Activists. Charlene recently started a toxic free, luxury skincare line of perfect skincare products - CHARLIS. Charlene & Ty just launched the World Premiere of their latest 9 episode documentary series, Propaganda EXPOSED! [UNCENSORED]. Together they are proud members of the "Disinformation Dozen" risking everything to bring the truth about cancer, vaccines, and real medicine, that saves countless lives into the world, for you.

Please support their mission by sharing this video! Next, you can support them by going to www.thetruthaboutcancer.com and signing up for their FREE Newsletter!

