The Process is the Punishment in Orwellian UK Legal Landscape





Sean Morgan reports on the alarming case of British businessman John Richelieu Booth, who was arrested in the U.K. after posting a photo of himself with a legally owned shotgun in Florida.





The arrest—made under the U.K.'s amended Public Order Act and Online Safety Act—highlights the growing power of governments to police social media activity across borders, raising urgent questions about free speech, digital jurisdiction, and “punishment by process.”









