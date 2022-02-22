EXCLUSIVE: J6er Jake Lang Transferred Out of Gulag -- Court Hearing this Week

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There is a peaceful protest for the J6 prisoners on Feb 23rd in D.C. at the Federal District Courthouse, 333 Constitution Ave NW.
VISIT his site for videos and details on the truth hidden by mainstream media:
https://www.j6truth.org/
Article on Jake's heroic efforts to save a life - Jan 6th
https://thewashingtoncountyauditor.com/jake-lang-a-j6-political-prisoner-helped-save-my-life-please-see-video/