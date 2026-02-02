© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Ovarian Cancer Happens – Dr. Joel Wallach Exposes the Hidden Nutritional Deficiency Big Pharma Hides
In this powerful clip, Dr. Joel Wallach reveals why ovarian cancer is NOT primarily genetic—but often stems from hidden nutritional deficiencies (especially selenium and key minerals) that modern diets and depleted soils create. He explains how Big Pharma overlooks these root causes in favor of conventional treatments, and shares natural ways to support your body through the 90 essential nutrients.
Discover the real links to obstructed bowel complications, inflammation, and cancer risk—and how targeted supplementation can help prevent and fight back naturally.
Timestamps / Chapters:
0:00 - Intro: Why Ovarian Cancer Isn't Just Genetic
1:15 - The Hidden Cause: Nutritional Deficiencies & Selenium Shortfall
3:40 - How Mineral Deficiencies Lead to Ovarian Cancer & Obstructed Bowel
6:20 - Epigenetics vs. Genetics – What Big Pharma Doesn't Tell You
8:45 - Natural Prevention: The 90 Essential Nutrients Protocol
11:10 - Immune Support Supplements for Cancer (Healthy Brain & Heart Pack, Fucoid Z, Beyond Tangy Tangerine, Cell Shield RTQ)
14:30 - Diet Warnings: Foods to Avoid (Fried, Processed Meats, Oils, Gluten, Wheat, Oats)
17:05 - Recommended Youngevity Products & Dosages (Per Body Weight)
19:40 - Final Thoughts: Take Control of Your Health Naturally
