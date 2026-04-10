Rescue workers expose Israeli atrocities in Beirut to a reporter

Rescue workers expose Israeli atrocities in Beirut

Israel bombed over 100 targets across Lebanon in a single wave, leaving 300+ dead and 1,165 wounded in just 10 minutes — the worst mass‑killing since the civil war.

The death toll has already surpassed the 2020 Beirut port explosion. Lebanon steadily becomes Gaza 2.0 for Netanyahu.

(This video was found posted last night, so incident is from the day before yesterday, after the large attack by Israel) Cynthia