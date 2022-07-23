CCP Arranges Putin's Visit to Iran to Challenge the U.S.

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https://gnews.org/post/py8x122c
Miles Guo revealed in a Live Broadcast on July 20th that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has arranged the meeting between Russian President Putin and Iranian President Khamenei, while the visit aimed at de-dollarization and paved the way for the internationalization of CCP’s RMB.