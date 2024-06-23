Hezbollah: Targeting a building of IOF soldiers stationed in the “Metula” settlement in northern occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah: Scenes from targeting a building where enemy soldiers were stationed in the “Metula” settlement in northern occupied Palestine. Hezbollah Attacks “Metula” settlement again with ATGMs.

➡️There are casualties. Reports say that the rescue team was also targeted with a second attack of ATGMs.

➡️The attack happens as Benjamin Netanyahu is addressing the people with a speech now.

ℹ️More details to follow.

Update | Al-Manar correspondent:

➡️The Occupation army fired more than 30 phosphorous shells, in addition to heavy artillery shells, mortar shells, and heavy machine-gun shells, targeted the bordering city of Al-Khiam.

➡️The violent phosphorous and artillery bombardment that targeted Kafr Kila and Khiam was intended to cover up enemy movement on the road to the Metulla site as a result of it being targeted by guided missiles.

MORE: Israeli media announces the death of one and injury of 6 others as a result of Hezbollah’s ATGMs attack on “Al-Metula” Site.

➡️Helicopters were seen evacuating casualties.