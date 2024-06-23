Hezbollah: Targeting a building of IOF soldiers stationed in the “Metula” settlement in northern occupied Palestine.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hezbollah: Scenes from targeting a building where enemy soldiers were stationed in the “Metula” settlement in northern occupied Palestine. Hezbollah Attacks “Metula” settlement again with ATGMs.
➡️There are casualties. Reports say that the rescue team was also targeted with a second attack of ATGMs.
➡️The attack happens as Benjamin Netanyahu is addressing the people with a speech now.
ℹ️More details to follow.
Update | Al-Manar correspondent:
➡️The Occupation army fired more than 30 phosphorous shells, in addition to heavy artillery shells, mortar shells, and heavy machine-gun shells, targeted the bordering city of Al-Khiam.
➡️The violent phosphorous and artillery bombardment that targeted Kafr Kila and Khiam was intended to cover up enemy movement on the road to the Metulla site as a result of it being targeted by guided missiles.
MORE: Israeli media announces the death of one and injury of 6 others as a result of Hezbollah’s ATGMs attack on “Al-Metula” Site.
➡️Helicopters were seen evacuating casualties.