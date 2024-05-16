Create New Account
A dangerous and potentially life-threatening flood event is expected today in East Texas and Louisiana, a region already highly saturated from relentless heavy rain in recent weeks.
Published Yesterday

A dangerous and potentially life-threatening flood event is expected today in East Texas and Louisiana, a region already highly saturated from relentless heavy rain in recent weeks.

Flash Flood Risk is now a 4 out of 4!!!

