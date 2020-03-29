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Will the Medical system collapse bring martial law to America?
man made survival
man made survival
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25 views • March 29, 2020
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As we pass the 500K cases of Covid19 we may see the total shutdown of the USA, to prevent the further overwhelming of the healthcare system.

As we see our healthcare professionals in the front lines, the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) agency has failed to keep up with the demand for safety equipment from N95 masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

This crisis may be the perfect storm for us to hand total control over to the government, and believe it or not, they're ready to take over...

Always Ready!

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REMEMBER! Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
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preppermmssurvivalistgovernmenthealthcarequarantinebigbrothern95n95 maskscovid19manmadesurvivalman made survivaltotal lockdownn95masks
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