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Will the Medical system collapse bring martial law to America?
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25 views • March 29, 2020
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As we pass the 500K cases of Covid19 we may see the total shutdown of the USA, to prevent the further overwhelming of the healthcare system.
As we see our healthcare professionals in the front lines, the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) agency has failed to keep up with the demand for safety equipment from N95 masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.
This crisis may be the perfect storm for us to hand total control over to the government, and believe it or not, they're ready to take over...
Always Ready!
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https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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REMEMBER! Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
As we pass the 500K cases of Covid19 we may see the total shutdown of the USA, to prevent the further overwhelming of the healthcare system.
As we see our healthcare professionals in the front lines, the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) agency has failed to keep up with the demand for safety equipment from N95 masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.
This crisis may be the perfect storm for us to hand total control over to the government, and believe it or not, they're ready to take over...
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
REMEMBER! Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
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