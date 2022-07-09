'Rona Origins

Time For Answers

* We still have no concrete answers.

* Corona crushed America, but not everyone suffered.

* It’s hard to think of a more important question.

* So many clues have been ignored.

* You’re not allowed to acknowledge China’s role.

* We need to know what started this pandemic.

* The NIH director tried to bury the lab leak theory.

* Our leaders are not investigating corona origins; media are burying it.

* The same Wuhan lab is now working on monkeypox.

* We need to get to the bottom of corona — now.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-no-group-benefited-more-covid-communist-china





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 8 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309305422112

