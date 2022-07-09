'Rona Origins

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Time For Answers
* We still have no concrete answers.
* Corona crushed America, but not everyone suffered.
* It’s hard to think of a more important question.
* So many clues have been ignored.
* You’re not allowed to acknowledge China’s role.
* We need to know what started this pandemic.
* The NIH director tried to bury the lab leak theory.
* Our leaders are not investigating corona origins; media are burying it.
* The same Wuhan lab is now working on monkeypox.
* We need to get to the bottom of corona — now.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-no-group-benefited-more-covid-communist-china
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 8 July 2022