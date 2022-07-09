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'Rona Origins
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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21 views • July 09, 2022

Time For Answers

* We still have no concrete answers.

* Corona crushed America, but not everyone suffered.

* It’s hard to think of a more important question.

* So many clues have been ignored.

* You’re not allowed to acknowledge China’s role.

* We need to know what started this pandemic.

* The NIH director tried to bury the lab leak theory.

* Our leaders are not investigating corona origins; media are burying it.

* The same Wuhan lab is now working on monkeypox.

* We need to get to the bottom of corona — now.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-no-group-benefited-more-covid-communist-china


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 8 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309305422112

Keywords
tucker carlsonjoe bidenbioweaponchicomseconomic destructionsteven mosheranthony faucicoronaviruscovidplandemicgain of functionwuhan institute of virologycrime of the centuryralph baricfrancis collinspeter daszakbalance of powersocial decay
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