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Georgia Election Fallout - What Happens Next?
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70 views • June 20, 2021
In this video I take an intuitive look at the Georgia election and likely forensic audit, and what we might see happen in the coming months.
This reading is strictly my intuitive opinion based on my interpretation of the cards.
Become a Patron today for a psychic Peek at Your Week! This is where I share weekly intuitive psychic readings just for my Patrons.
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To schedule your very own Personal Intuitive Tarot Reading, click here:
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YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIKokt0qhWJc0CQw6GZTNtw
This reading is strictly my intuitive opinion based on my interpretation of the cards.
Become a Patron today for a psychic Peek at Your Week! This is where I share weekly intuitive psychic readings just for my Patrons.
You can also sign up for your Card For The Day! Learn more here:
https://www.patreon.com/IntuitiveEdge
To schedule your very own Personal Intuitive Tarot Reading, click here:
https://intuitiveedgetarot.blog and click on the Readings tab.
I am on Minds:
Minds.com/intuitiveedge/
Find me on Brighteon: Intuitive Edge Tarot
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Intuitive%20edge%20tarot&;page=1&uploaded=all
On Rumble: IntuitiveEdge
https://rumble.com/search/channel?q=IntuitiveEdge
On Bitchute: Intuitive Edge
Https://Bitchute.com/channel/intuitive_edge
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIKokt0qhWJc0CQw6GZTNtw
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