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Have We Lost This Monopoly Game Yet? Who Owns Our World? - Tim Gielen
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54 views • October 08, 2021
Tim Gielen reveals how a small group of super rich criminals have been buying virtually everything on Earth, until they own it all.
From media, health care, travel, food industry, governments and many more areas where they are gaining influence.
That allows them to control the whole world. That's why they are trying to impose the New World Order.
From media, health care, travel, food industry, governments and many more areas where they are gaining influence.
That allows them to control the whole world. That's why they are trying to impose the New World Order.
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