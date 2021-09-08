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Shelves Emptying, Prices Skyrocketing: Prepare Before it Hits
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822 views • September 08, 2021
Canadian Prepper
September 8 2021
I've been getting more news about coming price hikes and supply shortages as well as anecdotal accounts of shelves across North America getting thinner in some parts. If the events talked about in this video happen then its going to be a challenging 6-12 months (and possibly longer) for people living paycheck to paycheck.
September 8 2021
I've been getting more news about coming price hikes and supply shortages as well as anecdotal accounts of shelves across North America getting thinner in some parts. If the events talked about in this video happen then its going to be a challenging 6-12 months (and possibly longer) for people living paycheck to paycheck.
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