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Business Owner Fires All 46 Vaccinated Employees Bringing Him Under 100 Employees To Avoid Biden's Vaccine Mandate Fines 🤣🤣🤣
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1417 views • October 08, 2021
Business owner has 138 employees so he fires all 46 vaccinated employees bringing him under 100 employees to avoid Biden's vaccine mandate fines.
#VaccineMandates #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
#VaccineMandates #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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