My Experience with CHRISTIANS! Twitter/X Space

Tuesday Afternoon X Space 23 Septemeber 2025





In this X Space, Stefan examines his relationship with Christianity, specifically the ideas of forgiveness and accountability. Engaging with callers, he questions whether unconditional forgiveness is valid for unrepentant sinners, like murderers.





Reflecting on his experiences, he challenges listeners to consider the balance between compassion and moral integrity, leaving them to ponder their own standards of forgiveness and personal accountability.





