‘I was arrested for silent prayer’

The Institute's Ciarán Kelly speaks to pro-life supporter Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, who was arrested by the police for silently praying in a ‘censorship zone’ outside an abortion clinic in Birmingham.
Arrest video - https://www.brighteon.com/fe2eb0c8-dfbb-4568-bdab-20c0a6cb91d9
Mirrored - The Christian Institute
