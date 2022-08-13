Manual for the Storms of Life Part 1 – Discovering the Appointment and its Blessing (Mark 4:35)

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Manual for the Storms of Life is a series of teachings that explain why the Lord Jesus Christ takes us through the storms of Life. In this first session we make the first discovery about the storm and the blessing that it brings. FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/TheHealingSeason/
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