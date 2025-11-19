Moscow vs. London

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We can clearly see what the Russians are trying to preserve... NATO wants to kill all the white people thru conscription and leave everything to the Africans... and then the replacement will be complete....
Source @STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!