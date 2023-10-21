Shabbat Discussion Noach 21102023

Noach | נח | "Noah"
Torah:
Genesis 6:9 - 11:32
Prophets:
Isaiah : 66:1-24
Brit Hadasha:
Luke 1:1-80;
1 Peter 3:8-22;
2 Peter 2:4-10
SHABBAT SHALOM!
Welcome To the SII, Suomi Torah International weekly torah portion reading. Today we are reading NOAH from Genesis chapter 6 verse 9 to chapter 11 verse 32
Our readers are Chris from Scatterlings and James from Fiery Faith Ministries and many other guest readers, Sherry, Andrea
