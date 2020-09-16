WATCH: Startling investigation reveal top COVID vaccine manufacturer hinted at deliberate release of SARS coronavirus MONTHS before pandemic began

In a breaking 14-minute video from ISE Media, investigative journalist Ben Swann discusses some shocking predictions regarding SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the global COVID-19 pandemic. The news comes from Moderna, a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company working closely with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to create a COVID vaccine.



Here are a few of the main talking points to keep in mind:



• In March 2019 (nine months before the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak), Moderna filed an amendment to their vaccine patent application so it would include coronavirus as a target of their vaccine; the amendment also cited concerns for a “deliberate release” of a SARS coronavirus in the near future as a reason to get approval for their patent

• The company had been attempting to submit this same vaccine patent (only without mention of coronavirus) for many years prior to this and was continually rejected by the U.S. patent office – indeed, the U.S. Patent office sent a final rejection notice to Moderna in December 2019

• But once the pandemic got underway, there was a complete reversal – Moderna was eventually issued a patent in May 2020 for technology related to the development of a COVID vaccine, after being fast-tracked by governmental and political support



It’s tremendously odd that Moderna amended a previously rejected vaccine application specifically to include the fact that one of the targets of their vaccine would be a coronavirus, just months before the coronavirus pandemic began – let alone their mention of a potential “deliberate release” of a SARS coronavirus in the same amendment.



But, that’s not even the only concerning issues.