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Zee Media: Richard Hirschman warning extremely graphic ,different types of oxide substance #ntroduced in the world like graphene oxide, nanocrystalline technology on powder technology in qatar
Truth by Nithin Thampi
Truth by Nithin Thampi
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103 views • July 20, 2022

Hi sisters, brothers and ex-muslims who accepted Jesus Christ as your own saviour. This video is about Zee Media: Richard Hirschman warning extremely graphic, different types of oxide substance introduced in the world like graphene oxide, nanocrystalline technology on powder technology in qatar. Be aware of artificial products even if it is a milk that may contain ingredients of covid-19 mrna vaccines. Be aware of traitors among unvaccinated. if you can try to do feasts and festivals of jews ,their jewish blessings used in their festivals also including sabbath and be aware of what you consume into your body. Try to store foods and drinking waters as much you can before the cyberpandemic comes. if you have any doubt on these topics search it all on google/microsoft bing or duckduckgo.com and you may have to scroll down or change result page displayed below web page because you will not find the right information about these topic. 


LINKS:-  https://zeeemedia.com/interview/richard-hirschman-warning-extremely-graphic-structures-killing-injected-1-year-after-shot/,  https://zeeemedia.com/new-interview-page/,  https://www.google.com/searchq=list+of+oxide+ceramics&ei=II_XYuDyDN2V9u8PrZGzqAI&oq=list+of+oxide+&gs_lcp=Cgdnd3Mtd2l6EAEYAjIFCAAQgAQyBggAEB4QFjIGCAAQHhAWMggIABAeEA8QFjIGCAAQHhAWMggIABAeEBYQCjIGCAAQHhAWMgYIABAeEBYyBggAEB4QFjIGCAAQHhAWOgcIABBHELADSgQIQRgASgQIRhgAUOkLWN0VYKUuaAFwAXgBgAGuBIgBphKSAQswLjEuNC4xLjEuMZgBAKABAcgBCMABAQ&sclient=gwswiz, https://qspace.qu.edu.qa/handle/10576/3402/browsetype=subject&value=Nanocrystalline+Copper,  https://qspace.qu.edu.qa/, https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ethylene-oxide. 


Link from one of my youtube channel(with links of my 2 youtube channels) :-  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bOyyUWWqyX4,  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0kxJ5dhdnV8fs2-PVEjhng, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLCjoaC6OoCoi8mF7k1q6Gg.


 

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