💥💣Video Mashup: Russia responds to the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge by bombing critical grain export infrastructure in Odessa
After the cancellation of the grain deal and that attack on the Kerch bridge, Russia began dismantling Ukraine’s ports and its related infrastructure.


-> Especially since the ports were a safe place to store weapons, under the protection of the “grain deal”.

Heavy attacks were made on:

- Odessa commercial seaport
- Black Sea Commercial Sea Port
- Rybport
- Bridge across the Dniester estuary (bridge in Zatoka)
- Bridge across the Dniester in Mayaki
- Odessa airport
- Shkolny airfield
- fuel storage facilities
- uncertainty atm about the ports of Yuzhny, Reni, Izmail and Kiliya


