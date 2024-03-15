Create New Account
💥Byron Donalds | J6 committee linked to Fani Willis: 'Fascism at its finest'
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago

Newsmax  |  Byron Donalds drops J6 Committee Bombshell, links to Fani Willis: 'Fascism at its finest'.  'IT'S UN-AMERICAN':  Rep. Byron Donalds joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to rip former House Jan 6 committee members, linking them to Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis — plus more political hypothesis about "master of disaster" Joe Biden on the road to Election Day. 

Keywords
compromisedbyron donaldsfani willismisconduct hearing

