The MOST Ultimate To-Be Garden-Zoo-School-Resort - Tour Of Jim Gale's Food Forest In Galt's Landing

As seen on the Discovery Channel. In this video, we investigate the newly built over 50 acre Food Forests in Galt's Landing, Florida with Jim Gale and Food Forest Abundance. The efforts of Food Forests are growing massive support around the world, in efforts to feed and free the world. There is planned to be animals roaming, a school for permaculture, alongside Airbnb units and many activities.


