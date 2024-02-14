Pets in Love





Trusting The Wrong Owner and The Tearful Ending of a 3 month old Puppy

You will abandon your pets when they become sick and weak, won't you? It's truly surprising that for many people, the answer is yes! And when the answer is yes, the ones bearing the consequences are the poor animals! Leno is also a victim in a similar story! In a trash can on the side of the road, Leno was found in a state of crisis! Repeated seizures made his body unable to calm down! And it also made us unable to calm down when watching that video clip! There's something urging us when we review this moment! It could be pain, mixed with sadness, mixed with pity! All leading to one thing: We must do something for Leno!

Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





