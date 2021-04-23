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CHAUVIN TRIAL JUROR SAYS "I DIDN’T WANT TO GO THROUGH THE RIOTING"...HERE WE GO AGAIN
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50 views • April 23, 2021
I saw this coming. They want upset and rioting...division. The verdict will get tossed or overturned and I think Vaccine Maxine Waters said what she said on purpose. No I am not racist. I hate all politicians equally.
Source: Martin Brodel via Jim Crenshaw
Source: Martin Brodel via Jim Crenshaw
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