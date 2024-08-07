BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Most Powerful Artillery Gun In The World KOALITSIYA-SV Seized The Initiative On The BATTLEFIELD
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9978 followers
240 views • 9 months ago

Before the start of the special military operation, NATO generals were confident that modern Western artillery systems exceeded the characteristics of Russian models of artillery equipment. The fact is that the old Soviet self-propelled artillery systems 2S19 "Msta-S" and 2S3 "Akatsiya", which were in service with the Russian Army, were really inferior in their characteristics to modern Western artillery systems such as the French ''Caesar'', the Swedish ''Archer'', and the German ''Panzerhaubitze PZH-2000''. Against this backdrop, the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine once again convinced the Russian high military command to begin mass production of modern Russian self-propelled artillery systems 2S43 "Malva" and 2S35 "Koalitsiya-SV"............................................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
russian self-propelled artillery systems2s43 malva2s35 koalitsiya-sv
