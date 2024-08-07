The Most Powerful Artillery Gun In The World KOALITSIYA-SV Seized The Initiative On The BATTLEFIELD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Before the start of the special military operation, NATO generals were confident that modern Western artillery systems exceeded the characteristics of Russian models of artillery equipment. The fact is that the old Soviet self-propelled artillery systems 2S19 "Msta-S" and 2S3 "Akatsiya", which were in service with the Russian Army, were really inferior in their characteristics to modern Western artillery systems such as the French ''Caesar'', the Swedish ''Archer'', and the German ''Panzerhaubitze PZH-2000''. Against this backdrop, the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine once again convinced the Russian high military command to begin mass production of modern Russian self-propelled artillery systems 2S43 "Malva" and 2S35 "Koalitsiya-SV"............................................
