Bizarre: Trump’s 'Board of Peace' meets in DC, with Trump telling people to smile as Guns N’ Roses plays in the background

Trump’s “Board of Peace” meets in DC, with Trump telling people to smile as Guns N’ Roses plays in the background. It’s bizarre.

Adding:

The Times reports that Washington has pulled support for Starmer’s Chagos Islands handover deal because London is refusing to automatically grant the US access to British bases for strikes on Iran.

According to the article, the White House is preparing plans involving Diego Garcia and RAF Fairford, but UK approval is required under existing agreements. Britain has so far not authorized their use, citing concerns that a pre-emptive US attack could violate international law.

Trump raised Iran directly in his public statement, arguing the bases may be needed to prevent a potential Iranian strike. UK ministers continue to publicly defend the Chagos deal as a security necessity, but officials privately admit it cannot proceed without explicit American backing, calling the outlook “bleak.”