Getting rid of Squatters rights means that when Americans can no longer pay their home loans (due to unscrupulous bank practices and schemes) the banks will now be able to evict the homeowner easily.





Big corporations and banks still have somewhat of a hard time evicting tenants. But once squatter rights are gone (as they are working very hard to eliminate), Americans will have no protection when they miss a payment, or need a little more time. Government, along with big corps will now have the RIGHT to evict you. They will either evict you or offer you to stay (preferred) IF you sign something, or agree to something.





Maybe that something is - putting surveillance cameras all over the home (since they technically own it - welcome 1984), or agreeing to submit to any "health" related treatments (since they own the home they don't want any nasty germ-carrying people on their property). Americans will be so desperate they may sign whatever it is, just to have a roof over their heads.





The media is working people to a frenzy to abolish squatters rights (instead of fine-tuning it, or regulating it). Be careful not to jump on the bandwagon of this frenzy. Getting rid of squatters rights means they can eject you from your home when they fabricate another financial crisis.





Government should keep squatters rights, and aid homeowners in ejecting intruders if the homeowner steps forward. Intruders should be taken off premise by local enforcement within x days of the owner stepping forward. THIS is what needs to done - NOT get rid of squatters rights all together.





Squatters rights will protect Americans once the banks start another financial crisis.











