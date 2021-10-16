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Daughter Gets On Roof Of Jacksonville Hospital To Peer In Window Of Mother Dying Of COVID
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163 views • October 16, 2021
This was a brilliant idea . . . and many thanks for all that helped to pull this off . . . just shows if you can't go in the front door . . . try the back door . . . Lol!!
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