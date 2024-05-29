Create New Account
There is no Color Without Light
Without God, there is no you; indeed, without God, there is nothing. Even the ancients knew that “out of nothing nothing comes”, or in Latin, “ex nihilo nihil fit”.

Those who seek to set one group against another to gain power over both are painting without light.

There is no color without light.

